Pendang MP expelled, suspended from Parliament for causing disruption

KUALA LUMPUR (March 8): Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul ejected PAS’s Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim from Parliament today for persistently disrupting the economy minister who was giving a winding-up speech.

Johari gave the order after Awang incessantly interrupted Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli during the sitting this evening.

“Pendang, I suspend you for two days. Out now,” Johari said.

The Speaker reiterated his orders when Awang defended his disruption by saying he was responding to Rafizi whom he accused of calling him a clown.

When clarifying if Rafizi had indeed uttered the word, Johari ruled that the minister must retract the remark but maintained Awang’s expulsion and suspension.

This led to the Opposition bench erupting in protest, with the Perikatan Nasional lawmakers accusing the Speaker of bias.

Johari justified his ruling by saying it was over Awang’s persistent interjection even when Rafizi chose not to yield the floor.

“When I gave a warning, he sat down but stood up again. Now, how many times (has he stood up)?” the Speaker said.

Johari explained that he made the ruling to restore order to the Dewan Rakyat, before reminding lawmakers that Malaysians wanted to hear debates on policy and not bickering.

“[And] because of that, Pendang, (leave the House) today and tomorrow, please.”

Awang then insisted he only rose after being called a clown.

“If he didn’t say it, I’m okay with it,” the PAS MP said, before adding that Rafizi had also yet to withdraw the term.

Rafizi then said he would withdraw his remarks if this would convince Awang to leave the House.

“I will retract the words ‘Pendang badut’ (Pendang clown) and Pendang can go out,” Rafizi said.

Earlier in his winding-up speech, Rafizi said 50 per cent out of RM97 billion development spending in Budget 2023 would be used to pay off debts incurred due to mismanagement by previous administrations.

Awang tried to interject to say that the previous administrations included Barisan Nasional that was in the unity government now.

This led to Rafizi calling Awang a clown.

In press conference later, PN lawmakers accused Rafizi of refusing to engage sincerely on questions raised during debate of Budget 2023 and of being intentionally provocative, such as in today’s exchange leading to Awang’s expulsion.

PAS’ Kubang Kerian MP Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, who was present at the press conference, said that Rafizi had been baiting Awang by specifically referring to him in the winding-up speech.

“We think that Rafizi provoked the Pendang MP by mentioning his name several times, leading to Pendang responding to the replied that were provided by the minister.

“I think that this is not fair for Pendang that was not allowed to respond (to Rafizi).

“So, I think that if a minister responds with provocation, it will create a chaotic situation,” he said.

Other Opposition lawmakers kept up the questions to Rafizi after Awang’s expulsion, but the minister did not respond to them. – Malay Mail