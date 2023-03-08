Pertama Ferroalloys to allocate RM4 mln annually for education in Sarawak

SAMALAJU (March 8): Pertama Ferroalloys, which has been operating in Samalaju Industrial Park (SIP) since 2010, will allocate RM4 million per year to help the government improve education in the state.

Yuki Nakamura, general manager of the Japanese company, said this is part of the company’s efforts to give back its profits and share the company’s success with local communities.

“Minimum RM4 million every year, to support education. So, this is our own education fund, our commitment is RM4 million every year or more if the company wants to contribute more,” he said.

He said this was part of Pertama Ferroalloys’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

Since July 2022, he said the company has been carrying out a CSR project at SK Kampung Tegageng, Suai, which is a dilapidated school.

“Our own company volunteered to carry out this kind of CSR at SK Kampung Tegageng and of course we were introduced to this school by (Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development and Samalaju assemblyman) Datuk Majang (Renggi). We visited this school together and came up with our own CSR,” Nakamura said.

He said the company has adopted SK Kampung Tegageng and is committed to improving the school’s facilities according to needs.

He said the focus will not only be on repairing the classroom building and dormitories but will also include upgrading the teachers’ quarters.

Apart from infrastructural upgrading works, the company’s CSR efforts also prioritise human capital development.

This includes taking pupils and teachers on a tour of the company’s factory, as well as giving motivational talks.

He said the Sarawak government has provided appropriate facilities for Pertama Ferroalloys’ investment in SIP, which will be helpful in the company’s future development.

School headmaster Jutie Ujak said the improvements will encourage more pupils to stay in the hostel and reduce the dropout rate.

“We are grateful for this contribution and thankful to Datuk Majang and Pertama Ferroalloys, who have chosen SK Kampung Tegageng for their CSR work,” he said.

He said in addition to the government’s allocation, the CSR from big companies operating in the state will be also able to assist dilapidated schools and further promote children’s education, especially in rural areas.

School counsellor Sapovon Lasom, who is also parent-teacher association (PTA) chairman, said the school previously lacked basic facilities but the government has upgraded facilities by building new structures.

“The hostel used to be covered with nipah leaves and this was my school before,” he said.

He said the PTA often conducted repair work by gotong-royong.

Sapovon said Pertama Ferroalloys has improved conditions greatly since July 2022.

“Efforts to refurbish toilets, piping systems, floor tiles, and replace the dormitory floors have provided some comfort to the school staff,” he said.