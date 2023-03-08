Plantation worker in Miri charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old stepdaughter

MIRI (March 8): A plantation worker was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here yesterday with sexually assaulting his 16-year-old stepdaughter.

However, no plea was taken from the 53-year-old accused.

The accused from Niah was charged under Section 14(a) of Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, punishable under Section 14 of the same Act and read together with Section 16 of the same Act.

The section provides for an imprisonment term of not exceeding 20 years and liable to whipping, upon conviction.

Based on the case charge, the accused, as a guardian to his stepdaughter, is alleged to have physically sexually assaulted her for sexual purpose in a room of a housing complex in Niah at about 10am on Feb 27, this year.

During the proceedings, prosecuting officer ASP Mary Ong applied for a new date to be set for further mention to enable the case to be heard before a Sessions Court judge.

Senior Assistant Registrar Randu Rangen allowed the application and fixed March 30 for further mention of the case in the Sessions Court.

The accused was ordered to be released on RM6,000 bail with two local sureties pending the next court proceedings.