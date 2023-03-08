PM Anwar wants GLCs, GLICs to have more women decision-makers

KUALA LUMPUR (March 8): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for a clear change to be made to increase the participation of women in top-level decision-making in the private sector, including at government-linked companies (GLCs) and government investment-linked companies (GLICs).

The prime minister said this was important because according to a report from the Securities Commission Malaysia, women made up only 29 per cent of board members of companies in the private sector as at Dec 31, 2022.

In the government sector, women participation at the top level had increased but there was still room for improvement, he said.

“In the public sector, the number of women civil servants at the decision-making level on top grade C and above has increased to 38.8 per cent.

“In the political sector, although the 15th general election results show that the percentage of women Members of Parliament dropped from 14.9 per cent in 2021 to 13.5 per cent in 2022, there was an increase in women candidates,” he said when officiating at the International Women’s Day 2023 celebration here today. – Bernama