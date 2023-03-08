Rahman first Sarawakian to be elected as Malaysian Boxing Federation VP

KUCHING (March 8): Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) president Dato Rahman Lariwoo has created history by becoming the first Sarawakian to be elected as the Malaysian Boxing Federation vice-president during its annual general meeting in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan recently.

He received 31 votes, which were the third highest to be elected as one of the vice-presidents for the new term of 2023-2025, apart from Muhammad Farkan Haron who received 41 votes and Sawalinggam Govindasamy who received 40 votes.

“I am indeed moved and happy to be given the trust to hold this position in the national boxing body.

“Thank you to all those who have voted for me during the meeting,” he said.

According to Rahman, who has headed Saba since 2016, the success of being placed in the national body will open up the opportunity for the association to empower the development of boxing in Sarawak.

During the election, Datuk Mohamad Iruan Zulkefli was returned unopposed as president, while Abdul Kadir Jusoh also retained his post as deputy president.

Eight other individuals were also appointed as exco members.