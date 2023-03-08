Rescuers help man off ledge of Bintulu Central building

BINTULU (March 8): Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel assisted a man off the ledge of a two-storey shop lot at Bintulu Central yesterday.

In a statement, Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said they received a distress call at 3.59pm.

Upon arrival they found the 33-year-old man, who was only wearing black pants, on the balcony of a rented room on the second floor.

Wan Kamarudin said firefighters managed to convince the man to step back inside.

The man was later handed over to the police for further action.

For free and confidential emotional support, contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-76272929 (24 hours).

Alternatively contact Befrienders Kuching on 082-242800 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily, or email sam@befrienderskch.org.my.