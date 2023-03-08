RM7 zakat fitrah rate in Sabah this year

KOTA KINABALU (March 8): The zakat fitrah rate (personal tithe) in Sabah for this year has been set at RM7 per person.

Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Council (MUIS) head Datuk Seri Panglima Yahya Hussin in making the announcement on Wednesday, explained that the rate is equivalent to 2.7kg rice, which is a staple food of the people of Sabah.

Yahya also said that MUIS had allocated RM18.68 million as assistance to the needy and allowance for appointed ‘amil fitrah’ (tithe collectors) in Sabah.

“During the month of Ramadan this year, MUIS will be distributing a total of RM17.25 million to the asnaf (eligible tithe recipients), the poor and Muslim converts and the remainder of RM1.43 million for the amil fitrah,” he said.

According to Yahya every year, during the month of Ramadan, MUIS will appoint coordinators to represent the amil as well as a representative of the amil zakat fitrah, comprising those from the Islamic Religious Affairs Department Sabah (JHEAINS), civil servants, imam kariah, village heads, community leaders and individuals who have qualities.

“This year, MUIS will appoint 39 amil coordinators and 2,200 amil representatives to coordinate and collect zakat fitrah throughout Ramadan. All of them will be issued with authority cards to ensure that people know that they have the authority to collect the tithe,” he said.

Speaking at the zakat announcement ceremony, Yahya disclosed that the total collection of zakat and fitrah year 1443 Hijriah was RM133.4 million, which was made up of RM122.5 million in property tithe and RM10.9 million in zakat fitrah.

This involved a total of 1,560,627 people in 2022, an increase of 23,497 payers or 1.53 percent compared to 2021, which were 1,537,130 people.

Also present were Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif, Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Ruslan Muharam and state Mufti Datuk Bungsu @ Aziz Jaafar.

During the event earlier, THP Sabaco Sdn Bhd presented its business zakat of RM1,260,830 for the financial year 2021 to MUIS.

Presenting on behalf of THP Sabaco was TH Plantations Berhad CEO Mohamed Zainurin Mohamed Zain to Yahya.

THP Sabaco is a joint venture between TH Plantations Berhad and Musman Holdings Sdn Bhd. It has been in the oil palm plantation business in Sandakan and Lahad Datu, Sabah since 1991.

The business zakat payment by THP Sabaco recorded an increase of 102 per cent compared to RM652,022 for its financial year in 2020.

During the event THP Sabaco also handed over Wakalah Zakat amounting to RM157,603 to eight Amil Fitrah coordinators of Membakut, Kinabatangan, Sandakan, Beluran, Lahad Datu, Putatan and Lumadan as well as to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital medical welfare branch which received RM17,603.