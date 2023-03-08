Sarawak Public Accounts Committee visits museum to check flaws highlighted by AG’s reports

KUCHING (March 8): The Sarawak Public Accounts Committee (PAC) led by chairman Razaili Gapor visited the Sarawak Museum Campus and Heritage Trail yesterday to check on implementation flaws highlighted by the 2021 and 2022 Auditor General’s (AG) Reports.

Other members who visited the project as a prelude to the state PAC’s 55th meeting were assemblymen See Chee How (Batu Lintang), Wilson Nyabong Ijang (Pelagus), Miro Simuh (Serumbu), and Mohd Chee Kadir (Kabong), as well as ex-officio members and secretary Pele Peter Tinggom, who is also State Legislative Assembly (DUN) secretary.

“As a follow up to the tabling of the first series of the 2021 AG’s report and first series of the 2022 AG’s report, the state PAC will assess all the issues raised with regard to the Sarawak Museum Campus and Heritage Trail project,” Razaili said in a press statement today.

The state-owned project commenced in 2015 with the aim of providing new components to maintain and showcase cultural heritage, history, and biodiversity.

It was intended to be a tourist attraction and function as a research centre and platform to encourage contribution of historical items.

“However, the AG found several weaknesses in the implementation of the project even though the project has been completed and the campus is now in operation.

“Therefore, PAC members had to go to have a look at the physical project in order to have first-hand knowledge of the problems, to find out what were the steps taken during implementation and to resolve the issues at hand,” he said.

Razaili added the Sarawak PAC is also committed to ensuring public monies are spent prudently and achieve the objectives set for approved expenditures and projects.

The two-day 55th PAC meeting starting today will focus on the first series of the National AG’s Report 2021 and the first series of the 2022 report.

Both reports were tabled during the November 2022 DUN session.