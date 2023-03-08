Shell engineer Daphne proves ‘masculine’ roles not confined to any gender

SIBU (March 8): There is a perception that the role of a Materials and Corrosion Engineer is dominated by men.

But Daphne Soo Among, 28, proves that there is no such thing as a male dominated role or even a female dominated role.

For the Materials and Corrosion Engineer for Shell Middle Distillate Synthesis (Shell MDS) plant in Bintulu, it is all about the right attitude – anyone is capable of any task with the right attitude.

Thus, she took on the role and has no issues in executing her responsibilities.

“I aspire to help in building a sustainable energy future by pursuing a career in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and at the same time, to prove to the younger demographic that ‘masculine’ roles are not confined to any gender.

“Growing up, I was always reminded that engineering was (and probably is still) regarded as a ‘masculine’ career image, given the nature of the job,” she told The Borneo Post in a recent interview.

Daphne grew up in Miri in a family of four. Her love for technical roles was derived from her parents. Her father was an engineer, and her mother was a math teacher.

After completing her secondary education at SMK Chung Hua Miri, she went to University of Sunderland, England to study Mechanical Engineering, BEng, in which she graduated best in class with First Class Honours.

Then, she studied Advanced Mechanical Engineering, MSc, in the University of Leeds and graduated with a distinction.

She then joined and completed the Shell Graduate Programme (SGP) and is currently enrolled in the Shell Advance Technical Programme (SATP).

When asked how she got involved in SGP, she said she went through the standard application process through the Shell website.

After numerous assessments and interviews, Daphne was accepted and received a congratulatory call from Shell’s Human Resources Department.

“I was assigned to the Manufacturing Mechanical and Integrity (MMI) Department in Shell MDS Bintulu as a graduate trainee under the Mechanical Engineering discipline, specialising in Materials and Corrosion.

“Since then, I have completed the SGP and am enrolled into SATP. In parallel, I’ve taken up several projects, was involved in a turnaround, supported another Gas-To-Liquids (GTL) plant in Qatar, on top of my daily run and maintain responsibilities to sustain the operations of our plant.

“Alongside the countless effort and contributions of everyone here in Shell MDS, I am excited to say that all these efforts have allowed us to celebrate Shell MDS’ 30th anniversary this year and I am proud to be a part of this amazing milestone,” she enthused.

Daphne’s role as Materials and Corrosion Engineer includes providing materials and corrosion support to the asset on activities related to metallurgy, welding, fabrication, inspection and corrosion control, in adherence to material selection and Shell standards and procedures.

She also provides design input on materials selection and corrosion protection for run and maintain, plant changes and projects, as well as plant turnaround.

Day to day duties include; defining and assuring implementation of the corrosion management strategies for the asset, including corrosion inhibition, protective coatings and cathodic protection; defining the Integrity Operating Window (IOW) then monitoring and assuring IOW compliance through the ESP/PTM (Ensure Safe Production/Proactive Technical Monitoring) procedure; leading incident investigations, causal reasoning, and root cause failure analysis for materials and corrosion related failures.

She also assists in the development of equipment inspection strategies following incidents or significant inspection findings; provide technical input to pipeline corrosion inhibition, steam cycle and cooling water treatment programmes; provide technical support on O2 system integrity and assurance related to oxygen fire hazards; and ad-hoc troubleshooting of site technical issues.

“As of now, I do have an inspector reporting directly to me to assist in inspection campaigns,” she said.

According to her, being part of the MMI department, a large part of her role requires her to make frequent business critical decisions in compliance to statutory regulations, and to perform assessments to ensure the operation would run at a risk as low as reasonably practicable (ALARP).

“When times get tougher than usual, I remember my responsibility to take care of my parents as they get older. I also receive undivided support from my mentor and cooperation from the team. That is how I am able to push forward,” she said.

According to this inspiring engineer, one of the most memorable moments she has had in her role was having to stay on night shift during a pitstop event on oxygen cleanliness assurance.

She said there was a valve installed back on site that failed to meet their quality of assurance. As a leader, Daphne knew that she had to do what is right. She made a tough decision and rejected the installation.

Daphne’s decision was heavily challenged by the people-in-charge who are of higher seniority, because they were battling against a schedule.

Nevertheless, not once did she ever doubt her decision that night. Daphne was trained in technical assurance and understood the consequences of failure if standards were not complied with.

For her, the consequences of failure (PACE) far outweighed how she felt about herself professionally.

Thus, she took her stand to stay on during the night shift to inspect the valve personally and instructed the team to have the valve properly cleaned according to the standards before installing the valve back by midnight.

She said the team managed to complete the entire process within the project schedule while still fulfilling the cleanliness requirement.

“The event was worth mentioning since it could be quite intimidating for new recruits when put on the spot in a challenge session with a majority male quorum, in addition to large differences in seniority and experience. I do regard them as dear friends to me today,” she explained.

Daphne said they could remain friends despite having different opinions and stances because she learned that it is important to maintain a professional relationship with her colleagues.

One of the ways to ensure that that relationship could be maintained is by having civil discussions with her colleagues and not taking things personally. She must keep an open mind to provide and receive constructive criticism from those around her.

“It is all about effective communication. I learned to be inclusive and be an attentive listener to enable me to accept opinions and ideas.

“I also learned to provide a safe space for people to express themselves especially within a smaller working group,” she explained.

When it comes to work, she makes sure that she gives credit when credit is due and always acknowledges and gives encouragement to her colleagues, while being fair and respectful to them.

“I learned to be reliable and to be committed to delivering quality work within the given time. And I also learned to maintain a positive outlook especially during challenging situations,” she shared.

She also learned to set clear boundaries and expectations while getting her priorities right.

On the whole, Daphne said she is happy to have a highly motivated team and gives credit to her line manager for building the team.

Despite the challenges, she appreciates the technical challenges given to her on a daily basis.

She said the company had always supported her to ensure her growth as a person, employee and as a leader.

Shell provides her with various programmes and training to ensure that she can develop her technical knowledge and soft skills.

These initiatives have helped her to build confidence, to be disciplined and to grow in maturity.

“Throughout these years, I learned to accept that people make mistakes and the only way we can grow is to learn from the experience gained from that mistake.

“I also learned to accept rejection and I understand that when one door closes, another opens, and it is important to have strong work ethics and discipline. In fact, it is applicable to anything in life,” she said.

Daphne said that she is very passionate with her work, but it would not come at the expense of her family.

She said her family is the most important thing in her life.

She said she would make an effort to visit her parents at least once in two weeks to spend the weekend with them.

According to Daphne, her parents have been a great inspiration to her as both were raised in poverty and both worked hard to get to where they are today.

Her parents are her role models and the reason for her to strive in her career.

She said she learned to keep a balance between work and her family.

“Although I am passionate about what I do, I am still learning to say no to commitments that do not align with business goals.

“There is a time and place for everything, but not everything has to be done at that particular time,” she pointed out.

In keeping the balance, she also practises self-care, mentally, physically, and emotionally. She makes sure that she gets enough sleep and eats well.

“I love to engage in hobbies and activities that keep my body and mind healthy. I would meet up with my support system such as family and friends to maintain this.

“My ideal time off would be some quiet time in the evening with a home-cooked meal,” she said.

Asked what her plan for the future was, Daphne said she wanted to take on a non-technical role to better understand other aspects of Shell’s business.

On her advice to all the young girls out there, especially those who wish to pursue a career in the technical field, she said: “Be the one to decide what you can or cannot do.”