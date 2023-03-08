Socso grants EPF i-Suri survival pension benefit to widower from Kuching

KUCHING (March 8): The Social Security Organisation (Socso) yesterday presented a widower from Kampung Goebilt, Jalan Bako here with the Housewife Social Security Scheme (SKSSR) survival pension benefit.

Socso state director Tan Phang Chia symbolically handed over the payment to the widower Amjah Re-bi, whose wife Rasini Ujang passed away on Dec 27 at their residence in a case that was classified as sudden death.

The presentation event was witnessed by state Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability and Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

Rasini left behind four children. One child, aged 15, is still attending school and the other three children are all above 21 years of age.

The deceased, aged 47, was a full-time housewife and was a contributor to Socso under the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) i-SURI programme. Following her death, her husband was entitled to the survival pension benefit.

Under the SKSSR initiative, the eligible dependents of an insured person can claim RM2,000 to cover funeral expenses and a monthly survival pension benefit of RM300 until the age of 55. The monthly amount is also to be shared with their children aged below 21.

“All this while, we do not know much about the SKSSR initiative but the monthly survival pension benefit is definitely a great help, especially for those with school-age children” said Amjah, while encouraging more housewives to contribute to Socso’s SKSSR initiative.