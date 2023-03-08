St Mark’s Church calling for support in aid of parish development

KUCHING (March 8): St Mark’s Church Kuching has embarked on a fundraising campaign to raise RM20 million for the parish infrastructure development project.

Rector of St Mark’s Church and Sacred Heart Church Father Felix Au said that the church development plan will be divided into four phases.

“Phase 1 consists of the construction of the parish office and rectory, while Phase 2 will cover the construction of a four-and-a-half-storey classroom block for meetings and Sunday school.

“Phase 3 will see the construction of a multi-purpose activity hall and the final phase will be the extension of the existing church for worship,” he said.

The fundraising project will kick off with a fundraising dinner at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre on April 15 (Saturday), followed by a Fun Run on May 1 (Labour’s Day).

The Fun Run will be divided into two categories – 5km and 3km, he noted and added that the participation cards for the collection of sponsorship towards the project are now being handed out.

“Participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of RM100, which will entitle them to claim a commemorative cap. As this is a charity fundraising Fun Run, no prizes will be awarded,” he remarked.

The church will also carry out various other fundraising activities, namely St Mark’s Fiesta Sale and St Mark’s Pledge whereby donors will make monthly contributions over a three-year period.

Rev Fr Felix Au said it is necessary to build St Mark’s Church, which is currently under the pastoral care of Sacred Heart Parish, Kota Sentosa, which has become a fast-growing church with over two thousand Catholics congregation members every Sunday mass.

The construction work of the present building started in 1997 and was officially declared open in 1999.

Father Felix Au, therefore, appeals for support from the public and Catholic community to help raise funds towards the cause, in making St Mark’s Church Batu Kawa into a parish a reality.

Donations can be made to St Mark’s Church Batu Kawa Development Fund at account number Malayan Banking Berhad MBB561033138377.

For more details, contact David Hii at 013-8306068.