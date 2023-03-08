Tiang: Sibu Airport undergoing upgrades to enhance safety

SIBU (March 8): Sibu Airport is upgrading its landing aid and navigational aid systems to enhance safety, especially during early flights and low visibility conditions, said Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang.

He said Sibu Airport completed the Doppler Very High Frequency Omni Directional Radio Range Beacon (DVOR)/Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) in November 2022, while work on the Instrument Landing System (ILS) is expected to be completed this year.

“These are navigational aid and landing aids to guide the aircraft to land. I was made to understand that the problem of landing due to low visibility is quite frequent for the first flight to Sibu from Kuching.

“Some people even commented that Sibu has outdated landing aid system and navigation system. So, I tried to find more information and decided to ask the control tower at Sibu Airport,” he said in a statement.

The Pelawan assemblyman said he wanted to learn more about the issue after experiencing for the first time the plane having to fly back to Kuching because it could not land at Sibu Airport due to low visibility yesterday morning.

He said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting was also on the flight to Sibu from Kuching at 6.25am with him and the plane had taken off on time.

Tiang said however when the plane arrived in Sibu around 7am, it could not land due to thick clouds affecting visibility.

The captain then announced that they would fly back to Kuching and the plane landed at Kuching International Airport at 7.20am, he related.

“However, none of us were allowed to get off the aircraft; all of us stayed in the plane while waiting for the time to fly back.

“While waiting, some students were saying that this situation happened quite frequently during the first flight to Sibu,” he said.

Tiang said the plane finally took off at 8.40am and landed safely at around 9.15am.

“Then, I also heard people asking why this happened so frequently at Sibu Airport. Even I myself, who used to travel (between) Kuching and Sibu very often experienced it many times.

“In fact, last month, there was one time, we could not land due to low visibility and the plane was circling up there for a long time before we could finally land safely,” he said.

He explained his wish to understand whether it is true the navigation system and landing aid system were out of date or not functioning well.

From feedback, he learnt that the federal Ministry of Transport had approved the DVOR and ILS for the airport.

“The new DVOR was already installed November last year and for the new ILS, it will be completed in June. The old system had already been uninstalled to give way for the new system (ILS) to be installed,” he said.

Once completed, he said Sibu Airport will have state-of-the-art navigation and landing aid systems.

“In other words, during early morning flights and if there are very thick clouds and causing low visibility, when the plane reaches 400 feet, these two new systems will guide the plane to identify the runway and enable it to land safely,” he said.

Tiang urged everyone to be patient for the time being until the systems are installed.

“Of course, I praise the wisdom and decision made by the captain of the flight AK6462 to fly back to Kuching International Airport for safety reasons.

“The passengers were all very cooperative during the wait for the second attempt flight to Sibu,” he added.