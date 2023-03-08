UTS vice chancellor: Close ties benefit Indonesia, Malaysia in many ways

SIBU (March 8): Strong and meaningful relations established between Malaysia and Indonesia for more than half a century are important not only for economic and trade reasons, said University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) vice chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Khairudin Hamid.

He said the close diplomatic relations are also important for social, cultural and other mutually beneficial cooperation, including higher education.

“On the Island of Borneo, both regions Sarawak and Kalimantan can explore mutual cooperation in various sectors including trade, business, tourism, training, education and research.

“For example, a few days ago, the Sarawak government through its utility company called Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) has entered into an agreement with North Kalimantan partners to build a hydroelectric power dam at Malinau with the capacity of 1,375 megawatts.

“The ground breaking ceremony was officiated by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, together with Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“This is one example that will open up more opportunities for cooperation especially in human capital development for both Sarawak and Kalimantan.

“I foresee that cross-border activities will grow dramatically with the opening of international gateways that will allow more students and staff mobility between the two regions,” he said at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between UTS and Shanti Bhuana Institute (ISB) at UTS campus here yesterday.

ISB is based in Bengkayang of West Kalimantan, Indonesia.

According to Khairuddin, the Sarawak government is also looking at ways to facilitate and simplify the immigration and approval processes in order to make Sarawak a more attractive destination for higher education to international students.

He said despite lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, many academic and research initiatives between universities from Sarawak and Indonesia did not stop completely.

“Online classes, meetings, conferences, publication and research collaborations were successfully implemented without compromising on quality and standards.

“We have been working closely with Universitas Tanjungpura (Untan) in co-organising the International Heritage and Cultural Conservation Conference (InHERIT) since 2018.

“The next InHERIT 2023 will be held here in UTS from Aug 16-18 this year.

“Hence, I would like to invite ISB to join us during InHERIT 2023,” he said.

On the MoU, he said he was very excited with the opportunity knowing that ISB is not very far from Kuching.

He said with a distance of about 100km from the Bau/Serikin border, ISB can be considered UTS’ nearest international partner.

“There are many common academic areas such as business and management, entrepreneurship, marketing, software engineering, game development and creative digital contents that will allow both institutions to engage for mutual benefit.

“I personally believe that we can prioritise some of the immediate activities in academic transfer programme, joint research projects, staff development programme, technical and professional training programme, student exchange programme, academic and management visits, service learning activities and community service projects,” he said.

Khairuddin believed that the opportunities for stronger ties between Sarawak and Kalimantan have to be multi-dimensional.

“Diplomatic, trade and economic relations are important for the prosperity of both regions. These relations are primarily executed at the government and corporate levels.

“However, relations that involve citizens are equally important in order to have a better understanding of the social and cultural diversity of both regions.

“Therefore, internationalisation of higher education is one way to enhance the cooperation among younger generations of both countries/regions through academic and research programmes, cultural and social activities, and development of mutual understanding based on respect and tolerance,” he said.

At the ceremony, Khairuddin exchanged the MoU documents with ISB rector Marianus Dinata Alnija, witnessed by Consul-General of Republic of Indonesia in Sarawak, Raden Sigit Witjaksono.