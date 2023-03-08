Visually-impaired woman abandoned by parents in S’wak as toddler seeks citizenship

KUCHING (March 8): In 1973, when Line was a toddler, she became very sick.

Her parents, who came from Indonesia, abandoned her in hospital.

“I had severe fever then which caused me to lose my eyesight and after I was hospitalised at a hospital in Bau, then my parents left me behind.

“But with the help of the hospital, I was placed under the care of the Salvation Army here, which had then helped to get me into a special school at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee,” she said in an interview with The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo at her residence here today.

It was also through the Salvation Army’s assistance that she managed to get a red identification card or MyPR in 2015.

The 54-year-old is now having difficulty making ends meet following the passing of her husband Lias Daleng last month.

Line confessed she was dependent on Lias, who was also visually impaired and had worked as a general worker in the public sector, all this while.

“I hope to be able to apply for assistance because I have not received assistance from any party including non-governmental organisations.

“If it’s possible, I would like to apply for citizenship so that I can receive welfare assistance and, more importantly, apply for skills training so that I can continue with my life,” she said.

Line said she married Lias in 1994 and they three children – the eldest of whom is married, while the other two currently live with her.

“I am fortunate that I still have a roof over my head for my children and I in this house left behind by my late husband,” she said.

Society of the Blind in Malaysia (SBM) Sarawak chairman Isak Ngau pledged to help Line.

“We will try to help Line especially in terms of applying for citizenship as this is very important so that she can receive welfare assistance.

“We will also ask authorities or related parties for their help and SBM is ready to furnish any information they need on Line’s plight,” he said.

He pointed out citizenship is crucial for Line, especially when it comes to her welfare, healthcare, and skills training, as she needs assistance to survive.

“Today, we from SBM Sarawak Branch are also presenting her with a white cane so that she can manage herself daily by using the cane,” he said.

Isak added SBM will help to handle the process of assistance application from the society including the death benefit aid of RM300.

“As Line’s late husband was a member of SBM, she is therefore eligible to receive this aid.

“We will also apply for her to join our society so that it is easier for us to channel aid to her from SBM,” he said.

Also present were SBM Sarawak committee members Then Chiew Yen and Clement Igoh.