With i-Sayang, husbands can now share 2 pct of their EPF contributions with wives

KUCHING (March 8): The i-Sayang facility was launched today to enable husbands to voluntarily transfer two per cent of their monthly Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributions to their wives account for their future income wellbeing.

The facility, which was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the International Women’s Day 2023 celebration at Dewan Perdana Felda here, is an initiative of EPF in collaboration with the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM).

In a statement, EPF Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said i-Sayang was part of EPF’s ongoing efforts to further expand the social protection net to family institutions and encourage more Malaysians, who are not covered by any formal social protection scheme, to save for their retirement future.

“By enabling husbands to voluntarily contribute two per cent of their EPF monthly contribution, they would provide the opportunity for their wives to have long-term savings in addition to gaining access to the quality social security and income security currently enjoyed by EPF members,” he said.

About 2.4 million housewives in the country are not in any employment or are outside the labour force, hence are not covered by any form of social protection, leaving them more vulnerable to adversities or financial shocks.

The i-Sayang initiative is in line with the Government’s commitment to empowering rights and taking care of women’s welfare.

It also applies family values in line with the concept of Malaysia Madani, which is based on the characteristics of inclusion, togetherness and gratitude.

Applications for i-Sayang can be made online through EPF i-Akaun (Member), EPF’s Self-Service Terminal (SST), or at any EPF counters nationwide.

Further information on i-Sayang can be obtained from EPF website at www.kwsp.gov.my, or call the EPF Contact Management Centre at 03-8922 6000.