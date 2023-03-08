Zahid says unaware of RoS letter that ruled Umno’s no-contest motion for top two posts invalid

KOTA KINABALU (March 8): Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said that he has no knowledge of a viral letter claiming that the motion for two top party positions not being contested was invalid.

He told reporters that the party’s secretary-general had received a letter from the Home Ministry approving Umno’s no-contest motion for the president and deputy president posts, but denied knowledge of a letter from the Registrar of Societies saying it was invalid.

“I didn’t know about the viral letter,” he said briefly after attending the Umno Supreme Council, Wanita Exco and Puteri movement Exco candidate introduction ceremony here last night.

Zahid however said that the letter from the Home Ministry was sufficient to prove Umno’s top two uncontested positions as legitimate and insisted that the Home Minister had the final say in determining the outcome.

“It provides legitimacy of the 2022 Annual General Meeting which has brought the proposal for the top two positions to be uncontested,” he said.

“When a motion is brought to the general assembly, it is the highest body in Umno, so when the motion was brought by the party’s permanent chairman, it is in accordance with the party constitution,” he said.

However, Perikatan Nasional lawmakers had recently called on Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Abdullah to explain his decision to exempt Umno from a legal provision under the Societies Act that requires political parties to hold full internal elections at regular intervals.

Saifuddin had said that Umno is exempted from complying with Section 13(1)(c)(iv) of the Societies Act 1966 for its internal party election this month.

Saifuddin said the exemption was made under Section 70 of the Societies Act 1966, to allow no contest for the posts of president and deputy president as was approved by Umno delegates during the party’s delayed 2022 general assembly held in January this year.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Zahid also urged party members to vote for leaders who had the party’s best interests at heart, and who could further Umno’s agenda.

“We don’t want people who will undermine the present government or those who intend to support another party,” said Zahid.

Ahmad Zahid also reminded candidates in the Umno polls to toe the party line or risk being disqualified.

Zahid had also endorsed Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s leadership, backing him to continue leading Sabah Umno despite the many hurdles the party had faced in the state.

“I am confident that under Bung Moktar’s leadership, Sabah Umno will remain relevant in the political arena,” he said. – Malay Mail