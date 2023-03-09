297 receive scrolls at Swinburne Sarawak’s first graduation ceremony of 2023

KUCHING (March 9): Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus held its first graduation ceremony of the year yesterday, with 297 graduates receiving their scrolls after years of hard work and dedication.

Taking place at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), the ceremony saw the conferment of awards to 270 undergraduates. They included 118 in business, 77 in engineering, 40 in computing, 22 in design and 10 in science.

Of the 10 science graduates, two were from the first graduating cohort of Swinburne Sarawak’s Bachelor of Science (Environmental Science) programme.

Two double-degree graduates were also conferred their awards – one for engineering and business and the other for engineering and computer science.

Among the graduating cohort was a graduate from Swinburne’s home campus in Melbourne who completed his Bachelor of Psychological Sciences.

Eight graduates from the Diploma of Business Management programme also received their scrolls.

Awards were presented to 18 graduates from Master’s programmes, comprising 13 from Master of Business Administration (International), four from Master of Engineering (Research) and one from Master of Arts (TESOL).

A Doctor of Philosophy was also awarded during the ceremony.

This group of graduates comprised Malaysian students and students from around the world such as Indonesia, Australia, Bangladesh, Japan, South Korea, Mauritius, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Sri Lanka.

Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh was also present at the ceremony to support his daughter Nur Baizura Talif, who was graduating with a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) Civil.

Len Talif, who is also a former member of the Swinburne Sarawak Board of Directors, said he felt proud of his daughter’s effort and commitment throughout the years.

“As a father, I advise all Sarawakians or Malaysians as a whole to use Swinburne as a platform to further their studies.

“In terms of cost, it would be a third of the cost to study here compared to going to Australia – the advantage is that you would get an Australian degree regardless,” he said when met at the event.

Swinburne Sarawak pro vice-chancellor and chief executive officer Professor Lau Hieng Ho congratulated all graduates and their parents on their success.

“We have more than 3,000 students now. After the Covid-19 pandemic, our student numbers have continued to grow and we hope we will be able to reach 5,000 students in the future.

“With support from the Sarawak government, we have invested RM50 million into our campus upgrades. All of these new and upgraded facilities are for our students to enjoy a world-class campus in Kuching,” he said.

He also shared that over the last two years as well as this year, Swinburne Sarawak has been rolling out new courses such as the Bachelor of Quantity Surveying (Honours) and Bachelor of Media and Communication.

He added that students would also be able to access the range of courses offered by Swinburne’s home campus in Melbourne.

The graduation ceremony was presided over by the chancellor of Swinburne University of Technology Professor John Pollaers.

Presenting the awards to the graduates were Professor Pollaers and Swinburne vice-chancellor and president Professor Pascale Quester.

Also present was Swinburne deputy vice-chancellor (External Engagement) Professor Simon Ridings and other guests.

