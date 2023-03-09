30 residents of Rh Ali Jilian in Pakan in distress after landslide behind longhouse

SIBU (March 9): Thirty residents from eight families living in Rumah Ali Jilian in Melepong Ulu Entaih, Pakan near here had a fright of their lives after a recent landslide damaged some store houses behind the longhouse.

Bintangor Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station chief, Nicholas Belulin, said they were alerted of the incident at 8.58am yesterday, and immediately despatched two personnel to the longhouse located some 76 kilometres away.

“To get to the location, the personnel had to use a boat, and when they arrived at the longhouse, they found that the landslide had swept away and damaged several store houses belonging to the longhouse residents.

“Based on information received from the residents, the landslide occurred on March 2,” Nicholas said in a statement yesterday.

Upon further inspection, the Bomba personnel discovered that the foundations near the affected area were still unstable and still at risk of another landslide, and sealed off the affected area.

“They (Bomba personnel) also reminded the residents to monitor the situation, especially when it rains. If there is another landslide, they are to immediately notify Bomba or other related government agencies,” said Nicholas.