Build proper roads, not repair of logging roads, says Bario man

MIRI (March 9): Dr Roland Dom Mattu, a Kelabit from Bario Asal, has expressed his disappointment that the government will continue to repair Jiwa Murni and logging roads in the state instead of building proper roads.

The local media reported Tuesday that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the federal government had agreed to repair Jiwa Murni and logging roads and hoped to complete them by Christmas.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the works would be funded by his ministry.

“It is very disappointing to hear that the government will continue to repair logging roads. This is not in the long-term interest of the people in Baram.

“Millions of dollars spent in upgrading logging roads in the past was wasted, as they do not get maintenance budget, as is the case with established rural roads which get maintenance (budget) from the federal government.

“It is my opinion that good money is wasted on upgrading logging roads,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Dr Roland added that the move would only ‘give’ money to loggers, whom he claimed were already ‘destroying’ the jungle, while people in the rural areas remained in dire need of proper roads.

“Just like the road from Long Bango to Bario. Due to corrupt practice, only half of the road has not been upgraded because the contractor failed to do the job properly.

“Now our people continue to suffer, and the recent accident in Long Banga, involving Medivac, is proof that the road conditions are so poor,” he said.

He added that as a member and coordinator for the highland of Sarawak Society for The Right of Indigenous People (SCRIPS), he called on the federal government to ‘spend money wisely’.