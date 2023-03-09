Car driver killed in head-on collision with trailer truck in Saratok

KUCHING (March 9): A driver was killed after his car collided head-on with a trailer truck at the Awik bridge in Saratok around 10.30pm last night.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found the 28-year-old driver pinned in his car.

The Saratok fire station personnel used a rescue tool to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

Paramedics then pronounced the driver, identified as Kamarudin Halik, dead at the scene.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action.

The driver of the trailer truck did not sustain any physical injuries in the accident.

Bomba then conducted a clean-up to clear oil spills and debris from the area before wrapping up the operation.