Taiwan’s semiconductor talents recruitment activity on March 27-29 in KL, online seminar March 15

LIVING in this highly operating society, one hardly passes the opportunity to upgrade themselves, be it directly or indirectly. It always seems like there is never a void when it comes to digital advancements to aid them in this pursuit of growth in all areas thinkable. A top giant in one such technological field, Taiwan, is currently scouting talents, offering a life-changing choice to all those enthusiastic young individuals. Attributing to its explosive growth in the semiconductor industry, talent sufficiency has become the key factor for securing an international competitive advantage.

Hand in hand with expanding education courses, the competency of the workforce has driven this gnawing question in the current generation: Is my future secure? Producing the majority of the world’s semiconductors and the vast majority of advanced chips, Taiwan is here to offer academic-industrial cooperation programs and great scholarships for international students.

Estimated to reach NTD4.88 trillion in 2022, the semiconductor industry in Taiwan has a professional division of labour and a comprehensive supply chain. These achievements are fully owed to the Taiwanese manufacturers of IC (integrated circuit) design, manufacturing, and assembly/testing, who have been continuously striving for high productivity, high market share, and high added value. By applying to the semiconductor-related academies or bachelor programs provided by the Taiwanese higher education system, students are expected to complete formal education and obtain degrees, becoming the ready-to-fight force for the Taiwanese semiconductor industry.

Refining the visa, job, and residence requirements for foreign professionals, students who are part of the new programs will be able to ease their tension with the “Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals” implemented by the Taiwanese government. Besides, insurance, tax, and pension conditions are also taken care of with this move.

Moreover, Taiwan has loosened the “regulations for relative dependency”, offering a further guarantee for the education rights of children of foreign residences. This is in the hope that a better system can successfully attract more international talents to work in Taiwan.

Doubling the gain, the Industrial Development Bureau of MOEA (IDB) has entrusted the Institute for Information Industry (III) to establish the “International Academic-Industrial Exchange Alliance” in which the government is responsible to set up the promotion mechanism, connecting enterprises’ demands with academic resources precisely, contributing to a three-win scenario with the academic-industrial-governmental collaboration. This includes ensuring student supply for the colleges, talents for the industry, and guarantees for the students, solving the crisis of talent shortage besides upskilling youths with international education and training in one of the fast-paced growing industries.

In line with the demand for talent in the Taiwanese semiconductor industry, the IDB is hosting the “Southeast Asia Semiconductor Recruitment Team” this year. With the aim to optimise the environment and talent training mechanism of its semiconductor industry, Taiwan is seeking to provide the best semiconductor research and employment environment for international talents.

Together with renowned semiconductor enterprises and the best semiconductor academies in Taiwan, the IDB will visit the top engineering academies in Southeast Asia and promote the three international talent recruitment methods. Namely, business matching programs, academic seminars and projects, and formal education with the purpose to attract outstanding overseas engineering talents to Taiwan.

Such processes will also involve recruitment sessions and face-to-face discussions, allowing representatives of Taiwan to highlight the semiconductor curriculum and advantages of career opportunities in Taiwan and create more chances to interact with the ideal semiconductor talents in person. It is anticipated to achieve decent progress in matching and recruiting foreign talents.

Be it the expanding education field, ever-changing workforce practices, or the doubt of a truly safe job prospect, this new initiative trumped up by top Taiwanese enterprises and education institutions is aiding individuals to climb the ladder of success, with at least one less worry out of students’ minds.

Easily said, Taiwan is the absolute first choice for both education and employment for global semiconductor talents.

In this context, the Taiwanese government has been actively promoting technological development and talent cultivation for the semiconductor industry to enhance forward-looking R&D technologies and optimise the existing employment and living conditions, anticipating the establishment of the world’s most profound and comprehensive semiconductor industry base in Taiwan. Thus, this is a warm welcome for international talents to join Taiwanese semiconductor enterprises and expand their full expertise.

Targeting semiconductor talents of top universities in Malaysia and Singapore, the first international semiconductor recruitment sessions will be held from March 27-31. The recruitment includes sessions at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, Universiti Putra Malaysia, and Universiti Malaya.

Among the participating semiconductor enterprises are MediaTek, TSMC, UMC, Phison, ASE, Realtek, Ardentec, and SPIL Meanwhile, the participating top Taiwanese semiconductor colleges and universities include National Taiwan University, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, National Cheng Kung University, National Sun Yat-Sen University (NSYSU), National University of Kaohsiung, National Taipei University of Technology, National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology, and Cheng Shiu University.

In a nutshell, 16 industrial and academic units have joined to establish a long-term collaboration basis for the International Academic-Industrial Exchange Alliance, which shall expand the database of international talents and deepen the friendship between Taiwan and the Southeast Asia nations.

To make a life-changing impact tomorrow, register your interest before March 17 at https://www.iacp.org.tw/en/Iacp_Reg and join the online seminar to explore more opportunities in Taiwan.