Cooperate in land acquisition process, S’wak landowners told

SIBU (March 9): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan urges everyone to be cooperative in the land acquisition process to ensure that everyone enjoys the benefits of development.

The acquisition of land was unavoidable, he said when officiating at the presentation of land compensation cheques by the Land and Survey Department at Kingwood Hotel here yesterday.

“We want to develop Sarawak, including the rural areas, so that everyone can enjoy the fruits of development such as the availability of electricity and water supplies, road connectivity and telecommunication.

“We do face problems with some people who refuse to cooperate. So, we cannot go in (to the land) and we cannot develop that place.

“Sometimes, all we need is that little bit of land, but they do not allow us to enter. So, how are we going to develop the area,” he said.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development II and Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment, said the government would compensate the land owners fairly if their land was acquired by the government.

He also said the Sarawak government had to spend about RM30 million a year to expedite the perimeter survey of NCR lands.

He reassured that the government would continue to recognise NCR land ownership as long as there is proof.

Meanwhile, Awang Tengah presented cheques amounting to RM13,634,106 to 386 landowners whose land was taken by the government for the extension of Kampung Banyok here, proposed Sungai Maaw/Sungai Merah 132kv transmission line, and upgrading of former logging roads in Sibu Division.

Sibu Land and Survey Department acting superintendent Awan Amal was also present at the event.