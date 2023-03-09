Demak Laut man fined RM1,200 for damaging mum’s bedroom door

KUCHING (March 9): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 28-year-old man RM1,200 in default two months’ jail for committing mischief by damaging a bedroom door in his mother’s house.

Magistrate Sandy Yvette Freddy convicted Awang Syahmizam Awang Yusuf on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to five years, or a fine, or both.

Awang Syahmizam committed the offence at a residence in Taman Sepakat Jaya, Demak Laut around 11.30pm on March 4, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Awang Syahmizam’s mother and sister were asleep in the living room when he suddenly acted aggressively and broke a bedroom door in the house.

Fearing for their safety, they immediately left the house and filed a police report.

This led to his arrest on March 5, 2023.

The cost of the damage was estimated at RM1,000.

The investigation found Awang Syahmizam was believed to have been under the influence of drugs during the incident as he had previously been admitted to a drug rehabilitation centre.

However, a urine test conducted by the Kuching Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department was negative.

Further investigation found Awang Syahmizam had previous criminal records involving criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Penal Code and causing hurt under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Awang Syahmizam was unrepresented by legal counsel.