Explain concept of Malaysia Madani to people – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (March 9): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor wants the concept of Malaysia Madani to be understood and fully explained to the people of this state.

He said the concept needs to be explained holistically and analysed scientifically by experts in various fields by relating the characteristics of diversity that are synonymous with the country, especially in Sabah.

“The concept of Malaysia Madani inspired by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been raised as a new paradigm for the country to work on policy direction and strategy implementation,” he said when officiating the Malaysia Madani Forum: Harmony in Diversity at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) on Thursday.

The forum was organized by the United Sabah Islamic Association (USIA) together with the Office of the State Deputy Secretary (Special Duties).

Hajiji said the concept of Malaysia Madani coincides with the Development Plan for Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) which was introduced by the state government as soon as he took charge of the office in September 2020.

He also felt proud because Sabah was the first state to organise seminars and forums related to Malaysia Madani to discuss and clarify the big ideas introduced by the Prime Minister.

“Last month, the seminar on building Malaysia Masani from local narratives in Sabah was organised by the Wadah Pencerdasan Umat Malaysia (WADAH), Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE) and Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM).

“I believe more associations, NGOs, higher education institutions and government agencies will organise seminars, forums and workshops that further examine and deepen the concept of Malaysia Madani for the benefit of their members, students, graduates and government employees,” he stressed.

Hajiji said although USIA is an Islamic organisation, its role and responsibility in assisting the government’s efforts to implement programs that benefit the people regardless of race and religion, should be supported by all parties.

He hoped that USIA would continue to move forward, not only doing charity and preaching, but also being active in various fields, helping the government in maintaining racial harmony, the prosperity of the country and the well-being of the people.