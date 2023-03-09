Flight ticket prices, pension scheme for senior citizens to be raised in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR (March 9): The Malaysian Aviation Commission’s (Mavcom) long-term plans to tackle overpriced flight tickets between the peninsula and Sabah, especially during festive seasons will be among the matters raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the order paper on the Parliament website, the matter will be raised by Vivian Wong Shir Yee (PH-Sandakan) in a question to the Transport Minister during the Ministers’ Question Time (MQT).

There will also be a question from Yuneswaran Ramaraj (PH-Segamat) to the Economy Minister on how the People’s Income Initiative (IPR) can help B40 households and the hardcore poor generate their income.

During the question for oral answers, William Leong Jee Keen (PH-Selayang) will ask the Women, Family and Community Development to state whether the government has plans to set up a pension scheme for senior citizens aged 65 and above, who are not civil service retirees or do not get a pension from the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

In addition, Sanisvara Nethaji Rayer Rajaji (PH-Jelutong) is expected to ask a question to the Finance Minister on whether the Unity Government will reintroduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which has burdened the people previously.

After the session concludes, Dewan Rakyat will continue with the last day of the debate session on the Supply Bill 2023 at the policy level.

The current Dewan Rakyat will sit for 31 days until April 4. – Bernama