Illegal water pipes disconnected, water pumps seized

KOTA KINABALU (March 9): The Sabah Water Department disconnected 34 water pipes that were installed illegally at Kampung Suang Parai here on Thursday.

Its director, Baharom Sogon, said 12 water pumps and several meters of pipes were confiscated in the 3pm operation.

“The illegal connections were made from the main water pipe that is supplying water to residents who are paying for the water but unfortunately many of them were unable to enjoy the commodity due to this illegal connection,” he said, adding that such illegal connections have also caused low water pressure in many areas.

Baharom said the illegal water connection also caused the department to lose around 38 percent water supply.

He said the department had carried out similar operations in the past but the illegal water connection problem continued as most of the areas are being occupied by illegal squatters or under state reserve land.

“Residents living near the area are the ones that are affected the most by low water pressure,” he said.

Baharom added that similar operation will be carried out from time to time to curb illegal water connection.

He urged the public to inform the department if they come across any illegal connection near their areas.