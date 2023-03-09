Limbang cops identify men allegedly involved in parking lot brawl

MIRI (March 9): Police have identified a group of men allegedly involved in a fight at a Jalan Merdeka parking lot in Limbang town on Tuesday night.

In a statement, Limbang police chief Supt Parum Niot confirmed receiving a report on the incident.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 160 of the Penal Code for committing affray.

“Police have received a report on the incident and have identified the individuals that are believed to be involved,” he said.

The incident came to light when a 19-second video clip showing a group of men fighting at the parking lot went viral on social media.

Parum urged the public not to speculate on the incident and not to spread the video clip so as not to interfere with the investigation.

He also called on those with information related to the case to contact Limbang police station or call investigating officer Insp Shafiq Naim Mohd Sabri on 085-211466.