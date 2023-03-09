MACC confirms Muhyiddin to be charged tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA (March 9): Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has confirmed that former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would be charged tomorrow.

At the moment, he said the MACC is still taking the statement from the Perikatan Nasional chairman after he presented himself at the MACC headquarters at 11.15am.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin, who is Pagoh Member of Parliament, denied news reports that he was arrested while playing golf in Selangor.

Prior to this, it was reported that MACC had frozen Bersatu’s account last month and charged several individuals including former Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad with corruption in connection with Jana Wibawa projects to help Bumiputera contractors.

The Jana Wibawa programme was implemented during the time when Muhyiddin was the prime minister to speed up the implementation of projects and boost the country’s economy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The development of the investigation into the case has captured the attention of many local and foreign media practitioners, as well as supporters of Muhyiddin who also flocked to the MACC headquarters since 7am. ― Bernama