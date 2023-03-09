Malaysian women have made significant progress in various fields, says DAP man

KUCHING (March 9): Malaysian women have made significant progress in various fields ranging from politics to education, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong.

In his International Women’s Day message, Kong said there have been such exemplary Malaysian women fighting to make this country a better place for all through their contributions and sacrifices.

“As we commemorate this day, it is essential to acknowledge the exemplary Malaysian women who have made significant strides in the past few years,” said Kong, who is special assistant to state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said one of the women contributing significantly to the betterment of the country was former Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar, who is known for her advocacy work in human rights, women’s empowerment and social justice.

“She is also a vocal critic of corruption and has worked to promote transparency in government.”

Another exemplary woman Kong mentioned was former minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment, and Climate Change, Yeo Bee Yin.

Kong said Yeo had made great efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable development via the introduction of policies to reduce plastic waste and championing renewable energy sources.

Kong also highlighted roles played by former deputy minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Hannah Yeoh, who promotes gender equality in the country.

“She also introduced policies to improve childcare services, reduce domestic violence, and promote equal opportunities for women in the workplace.”

Yeoh is now Minister of Youth and Sports.

As for Sarawakian women making their mark on the country, Kong highlighted the efforts of Lanang MP Alice Lau, who has been appointed as the deputy Speaker of Parliament.

“Lau has also been a vocal advocate for women’s rights and has worked to promote gender equality in Malaysia. Her contribution has been invaluable, and she continues to work towards making a positive impact on society.”

Kong said women have played significant roles in shaping the future of this country and challenging traditional gender roles.

He also said the accomplishments and sacrifices of all women in the country need to be recognised as the world celebrated International Women’s Day yesterday.

“We must continue to work towards creating a society that values and respects women, where they can thrive and reach their full potential,” said Kong.