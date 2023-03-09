Matang shop assistant fined RM500 for online gambling

KUCHING (March 9): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 20-year-old shop assistant RM500 in default 10 days’ jail after he pleaded guilty to dealing with illicit gambling machines in January.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar imposed the sentence against the youth offender after reviewing his social report from the Welfare Department.

He was charged under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine of between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for each gambling machine seized and imprisonment of not more than five years upon conviction.

The youth offender committed the offence around 9.20pm at a premises in Taman Lee Ling, Jalan Matang here on Jan 29, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, he was arrested during Ops Limau after the police suspected the premises was operating illegal gambling activities involving slot machines.

During the inspection, the police arrested the youth, who was found at the premises, and seized case items used for illegal gambling such as two televisions, 14 joysticks, two controllers, a WiFi modem, and RM421.

An expert later confirmed that all the items were used for illegal gambling activities listed under Section 2 of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while the youth offender was unrepresented by legal counsel.