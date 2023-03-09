Motorcyclist, pillion rider injured in collision with 4WD in Miri

MIRI (March 9) A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were injured after their machine collided with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle at Jalan Miri Bypass, Pujut Padang Kerbau here last night.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Frankie John Jawan said they were notified of the incident at 10.37pm and dispatched a team of five personnel to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found that the motorcyclist fractured his right leg while his pillion rider was left with a wound on his right leg,” he added.

The driver of the 4WD vehicle was unhurt in the incident.

Frankie said both men were given first aid at the scene before being sent to Miri Hospital for further medical treatment.