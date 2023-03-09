Muhyiddin arrives at MACC headquarters for questioning as supporters chant outside

PUTRAJAYA (March 9): Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived at the national headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) here at 11.15am today.

The Pagoh MP and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman has been called to answer questions about his coalition’s fund used during the 15th general election last November.

A large gathering of supporters, including other PN leaders like Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, had gathered outside in solidarity to wait for Muhyiddin’s arrival earlier.

They greeted his arrival shouting chants like “Hidup Muhyiddin” and “Bangkit” and pushed against each other to seek a view of him before he entered the building.

Muhyiddin was finally able to enter the MACC front doors at 11.22am. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME