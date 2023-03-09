Muhyiddin set to meet supporters in Batu Caves this evening after MACC interview

PUTRAJAYA (March 9): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to be interviewed by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officials for the rest of the day at their headquarters here, a source said.

As soon as the session concludes, Muhyiddin is expected to meet PAS and Perikatan Nasional (PN) supporters in Batu Caves tonight.

“Most likely he will be here (MACC headquarters) till the evening or later,” said the source to Malay Mail.

The Pagoh MP was called in today over his party’s spending during the 15th general election (GE15).

Bersatu information chief Razali Idrus then confirmed the news to reporters, adding that once Muhyiddin leaves the MACC building, he will head to Taman Melewar in Batu Caves.

“He will be heading to Markas PAS Taman Melewar to meet with supporters and well-wishers for a vigil and prayers,” he said.

Muhyiddin arrived at 11.15am today for questioning, and at the time of writing, is still inside the MACC building.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has confirmed that Muhyiddin will be charged tomorrow.

At the moment, he said the MACC is still taking the PN chairman’s statement.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin denied news reports that he was arrested while playing golf in Selangor.

Prior to this, it was reported that MACC had frozen Bersatu’s account last month and charged several individuals including former Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad with corruption in connection with Jana Wibawa projects to help Bumiputera contractors.

The Jana Wibawa programme was implemented during the time when Muhyiddin was the prime minister to speed up the implementation of projects and boost the country’s economy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recent developments in connection with the case has captured the attention of both local and foreign media, as well as supporters of Muhyiddin who also began gathering at the MACC headquarters from 7am today. – Malay Mail