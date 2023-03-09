Muhyiddin to decide on party posts after being charged

PUTRAJAYA (March 9): Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will decide on whether to give up his posts as Bersatu president and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman after facing charges in court.

“Wait, I have not been charged, we will make a decision later and we will announce it,” he told reporters outside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters after giving statement for more than eight hours at the office.

Earlier, he arrived at the MACC headquarters at about 11.15 am to have his conversation recorded to complete the final investigation process regarding the Programme for the Empowerment of Competent Bumiputera Contractors (Jana Wibawa) and related issues,

He was then arrested at 1 this afternoon and released at 8.20 tonight.

Muhyiddin is expected to be charged in Kuala Lumpur Court tomorrow and will face charges under the MACC Act 2009 and Section 4(1)b of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

Earlier, former Bersatu Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan resigned from his position following charges of soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM6.9 million involving Jana Wibawa projects worth RM232 million last year.

However, he pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said he will face seven charges related to Jana Wibawa projects and the appeal on tax cancellation by businessman Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary.

He said, he will appear at the Kuala Lumpur Court tomorrow and the Shah Alam Court on Monday to answer all charges against him.

“I insist that I am innocent and I will answer all the charges against me in court,” he said.

Asked about the process of recording the statement which took about nine hours, Muhyiddin said the process took a long time because MACC officers carried out their duties meticulously and prudently.

He said the process took time because the officers were prudent, not rude and were respectful as they took time to look at the records one by one.

“There is no pressure and I appreciate the cooperation of MACC officers,” he said.

Regarding the possibility of rioting by his supporters, Muhyiddin said PN and Bersatu are peaceful parties and their supporters are aware that rioting is not the right course of action when the people are facing economic challenges.

“it’s not about Muhyiddin but about Bersatu and PN. They (supporters) know how to safeguard the security and safety of our people,” he said. – Bernama