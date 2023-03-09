Nearly 5 tonnes of recyclable items collected during recycling programme in Daro

SIBU (March 9): A total of 4,963.6 kilogrammes (kg) of recyclable items were collected during the first 3R Recycling Programme held at Kie Ming Kindergarten Open Hall, Daro on March 5.

The event was organised by the Kampung Cina Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK), Pasar Daro and Matu and Daro District Council.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, the programme volunteer Loh Yu Yee said the response to the programme was beyond their expectations.

“When the people from Daro knew that they could earn money from the items that they give, they came and gave as many as they could. They even came with zinc roofs. There were so many things that they kept for so long in their house and finally got rid of it.

“We also collected about 660kg of used cooking oil. We did not expect that and then of course, we also collected a lot of paper boxes,” she added.

According to her, some of the Chinese families used to travel to Sibu to send the recyclable items for recycling and with such a programme, it would help them save their travel time and money.

Loh said the JKKK and the district council had also worked hard to promote the event and following its success, they would hold similar programme again at the same place in May.

“Our aim is to educate the people on the importance of protecting the environment and that all these recyclable items can be turned into resources.

“We plan to have the similar programme during Pesta Daro which is in May. That will be the time, where a lot of people will come out and at the same time, we want them to send in their recyclable items too,” she added.

Loh said that the team has decided to hold such programme in Daro once in every two months and not every month due to logistical issues.

Loh said they also recruited many volunteers in Daro to help to promote the event there and a WhatsApp group was also created for the local people who would like to know more about recycling.

“Now, we have 67 members in the group chat where were provide information on environment and recycling,” she said, adding that another initiative is to come up with a ‘report card’ for the participants on their recycling achievements.

Also present at the event were JKKK chairman Kapitan Tuen Chai Choon, the kindergarten chairman Tan Soon Kuang, Matu and Daro District Council Public Health Chief Apohrozy Ezrie Eallie, councilor Jak Tan, Cr Lau Sieng Mee and community leader Pemanca Lau Oi Peng.