Nik Nazmi: Putrajaya mulling lifting ban on renewable energy exports

KUALA LUMPUR (March 9): The government might remove a ban on exporting renewable energy that has been in place since October 2021, Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said today.

He said that his ministry is looking into the matter together with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry.

“This has been brought up in Cabinet twice and I think I have to present a paper soon,” he told reporters after launching the Malaysia Energy Transition Outlook at the M Resort and Hotel here. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME