KUALA LUMPUR (March 9): The government will not implement the Goods and Service Tax (GST) by this year, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said in Parliament today.

However, the deputy finance minister added that the government does not discount the possibility of rolling out a broad-based consumption tax eventually.

“The government is still studying and reviewing when is the right time. It’s just that we can assure that GST will not be implemented this year,” he said. – Malay Mail

