PM agrees to cut tax for Putrajaya property owners starting from July

KUALA LUMPUR (March 9): Putrajaya residential property owners will enjoy a reduced assessment tax on their homes starting from this July, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

Anwar said he had heard the owners of non-affordable housing properties in Putrajaya lamenting that their residential premises’ assessment tax was relatively higher than those imposed in surrounding areas.

“After studying further explanation from the relevant parties, I agree for a reduction of assessment tax for phase two in Putrajaya to be given to strata residential property owners (other than affordable homes) by 5 per cent and the owners of terrace houses by 20 per cent.

“The reduction of this assessment tax is given to houses which were completed after 2017, where rebates will be given on the total assessment tax imposed.

“This involves a total of nearly 2,700 units of strata residences and terrace houses which were completed after the year 2017 and which will start to be implemented from July 1, 2023 until re-evaluation by Perbadanan Putrajaya,” he said in a statement today.

Anwar said this assessment tax reduction was in line with the government’s Malaysia Madani aspirations to reduce the cost-of-living burden, especially for the M40 or mid-income group owning strata residences and terrace housing in Putrajaya. – Malay Mail