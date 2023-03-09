Saifuddin: Kuching CSSC to be used as transit centre for human trafficking victims

KUCHING (March 9): The Kuching Community Social Support Centre (CSSC) at Jalan Abell here will play an additional role as a human trafficking victims transit centre.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail made this announcement after visiting the centre today.

He said entry to the top floor (penthouse) of the centre will be restricted as it is where victims found and saved under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 are placed.

“This centre will be used as a transit for the human trafficking victims, before they get an interim protection order or before they are sent to protection homes in either Sabah or Sarawak, or while they are undergoing court proceedings or repatriation process to return them to their country of origin,” he told reporters.

“We need a place especially for trafficked people. At the ministry, I have requested for help under the act to be given premises for this purpose.”

He expressed gratitude to Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah for agreeing to let the ministry use part of the premises as a transit centre for human trafficking victims.

Stressing on the importance of having such premises, he said his ministry hoped to have its own permanent premises in the future.

“All the states have one centre like this, and previously, Sarawak did not have one. Today, it is complete, we have one in each state,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that the country is on Tier 3 for human trafficking, and needs to improve its standing on the matter.

“We are seen as not doing many arrests, (not) opening investigation papers or convicting those involved in human trafficking. If we’re successful in all three, our performance will improve.

“One component in managing human trafficking victims is that if they are potential witnesses, premises like this is important, and can contribute towards improving our ranking.

“This is because it helps out in terms of logistics and helps to improve the country’s fight in curbing human trafficking,” he said.

On the Kuching CSSC, he noted that it had implemented many initiatives such as central soup kitchens and food banks, which showed its compassion and the strategic synergy between the ministry and the state government.

Present were Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus and the ministry’s permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad.