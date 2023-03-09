Sarawak cops donate blood to mark 216th Police Day

KUCHING (March 9): The Sarawak police contingent held a blood donation drive today in connection with the 216th Police Day celebration.

During the launch of the campaign, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said donating blood is a noble act as it may save the lives of patients.

He said the voluntary act should also be encouraged to replenish and stabilise stocks in blood banks.

“We often come across news of accident victims and patients who are diagnosed with cancer, thalassemia, leukaemia, and other conditions who need blood transfusions,” said Mohd Azman.

He said with advancements in medicine, these patients could be given a better chance to survive through surgery or organ transplant procedures.

He stressed there is a need to change the false perception that donating blood causes donors to feel lethargic or encounter other side effects.

By donating blood periodically, he said donors would in fact be more aware of their own health and would very likely avoid unhealthy activities.

“This is because blood donors need to be in the best of health and free of any sickness. Realising this fact, I urge everyone, especially the police to make donating blood a responsibility,” he said.

This year’s blood donation drive was organised by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) in collaboration with the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) blood bank.