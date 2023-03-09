Sarawakian parents’ wish come true after their children finally granted citizenship

KUCHING (March 9): Elda Siringit’s wish to see her adopted son become a Malaysian citizen finally came true today after waiting for five years for the government to grant his citizenship.

She adopted her son, Abell Evelyn, via the Social Welfare Department (JKM) when he was just two months old.

“He did not have any citizenship status because his biological mother also does not have Malaysian citizenship status, even though she is a local from Lubok Antu.

“I have applied for his citizenship numerous times but the application was rejected because of the status of his birth mother, and that she did not possess a marriage certificate with her boyfriend,” she said when met after the handing over of citizenship approval letter ceremony at a hotel here today.

Abell was one of 40 recipients who received citizenship approval letters from Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Elda expressed her gratitude to the government for granting citizenship to Abell.

“My husband, Edger Rehei, and I have been waiting a very long time for this and we almost felt like giving up after the rejection of the application.

“Now that Abell has been granted citizenship, we can finally arrange for his official adoption certificate and apply for his MyKid card as well,” she said.

For Rebecca Lambet, she is thankful that her adopted son’s citizenship application was approved within two years.

“We applied for his citizenship in 2021 when he was just a year old and received the good news that his citizenship has been granted this year.

“We’re very happy and grateful to both the Sarawak and federal governments for approving the application of our son Xavier Dollan,” she said, noting that Xavier’s biological parents are from Indonesia.

She shared that she was initially concerned that it would take many years for Xavier’s application to be approved.

“My husband and I have heard many stories about how a non-citizen, especially children, may face difficulties in getting Malaysian citizenship and that it is difficult to adopt children who are not Malaysians.

“But finally, with this letter from the government, we can not proceed to apply for his birth certificate and adopt him through the proper channel,” she said.

More importantly, she added, Xavier will now have access to public education and healthcare, which are among the basic rights every child should have.

Meanwhile, Katrina Diana Draup, who has waited her whole life to be granted Malaysian citizenship, finally got her citizenship approval letter after a 15-year long wait.

“I feel very proud and excited that the government has granted my application for citizenship.

“With this, I can have access to free formal education and lessen my parents’ burden who has been paying for my school fees all this while,” she said.

Her father Draup Rayan said he has been applying for Katrina’s citizenship ever since she was born in 2008.

He said she was not granted citizenship due to records showing that his marriage to his then wife, an Indonesian, had not been voided at the time.

“After this issue has been settled, I could then apply for a new marriage certificate with my current wife after which I immediately proceed to apply for Katrina’s citizenship,” he explained.

He said he had applied for Katrina twice before she finally got her citizenship letter today.

“I feel very relieved that her application has been approved and we are all very happy,” said Draup who hails from Kampung Spaoh in Gedong.

During the ceremony, Saifuddin, who presented the recipients with their citizenship approval letters, said the successful applicants came under Section 15A of the Federal Constitution, which states that individuals aged under 21, who meet the criteria, can be registered as citizens.

Also present were Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah and her deputy Datuk Rosey Yunus.