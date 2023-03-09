Sibu association chief urges women to embrace technology to keep pace with world happenings

SIBU (March 9): Women should constantly upgrade themselves and embrace technology in order to keep pace with what is happening around them, said Gao Yang Xu Association Sibu women’s chief Monica Hii.

She said the people’s life these days is inseparable from digital technology and the internet, such as booking air tickets, online shopping, bank transactions or making appointments.

“All these are essential in this era of digitalisation and therefore we should upgrade ourselves in order to cope with the changing times,” she said at the association’s meeting Tuesday night to mark International Women’s Day.

Although nearly half of the world’s population are women, Hii said 37 per cent of them still did not have access to the internet.

“Therefore, let us work together to create a more secure, inclusive and an equitable digital world for us to work on.”

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day celebration is ‘DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equity’.

Hii said the theme should drive women to be braver and muster greater courage to achieve real breakthroughs.

According to her, they were not able to celebrate Women’s Day for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now that the situation has improved, we are happy to get together and celebrate the occasion again. Let us all work hard to achieve better results,” she said.

The meeting also saw the presentation of outstanding awards to members for their active participation in the activities conducted during the 16th Sibu United Association Conference.