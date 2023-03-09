Sibu Rugby sending youthful team to take part in 10-a-side tourney in Kuching

SIBU (March 9): Sibu Rugby (SR) is sending a newly assembled youthful team to take part in the Kuching Rugby Football Club (KRFC) 10-a-side to be held from March 18 to 19 at the Song Kheng Hai rugby field in Kuching.

SIbu Rugby chief coach Michael Ting said he does not expect the team to make much impact but they should return with some respectable results.

“It is a newly assembled team comprising of a mixture of the veteran and new players, most of them youngsters. The outing is much of an exposure for the team to gain their experience and also to build their mental strength,” he said when contacted.

He said the tournament could also be used as a platform to gauge the standard of the players and to prepare them for the coming Malaysia Games (Sukma) next year.

“We are yet to know whether rugby will be included in next year’s Sukma but still, early preparation is always necessary if we are to expect for good dividends.”

Seasoned veteran Kelvin Wong, who earned a call-up for the national selection last year, is again expected to power Sibu Rugby team and the majority of the players are school students.

Ting said the players have been training regularly in the past weeks in preparation for the KRFC 10’s.

“This is the first event of the year and naturally, the players are eager to go and showcase their skills and prowess.”

Ting said more rugby tournaments have been lined up throughout the year, including the Memorial Cup in June and Bro Albinus Cup in August.