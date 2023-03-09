Sikie: Hold more workshops, seminars on Iban language

KUCHING (March 9): More workshops and seminars on Iban language should be organised to further uplift and enhance the usage of Iban language in the state.

In expressing this view, Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai said organising Iban language workshops and seminars once in a while is definitely not enough to further develop the language.

“Therefore, I ask the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) and the state Education Department (JPNS) to organise more workshops and seminars to further empower and standardise the Iban language.

“As you know, the Iban language has been given green light by the federal government and Sarawak to be taught in schools throughout the state. I hope that this is not the first and the last workshop that you will hold. We want to have more workshops, so that the Iban language can be sustained, to make it better.

“We should be glad and happy that our language is recognised and honoured in Malaysia,” he said when representing Deputy Sarawak Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah at the ‘Empowering the Iban Language in Communication’ workshop (Bengkel Ngelatika Jaku Iban Dalam Komunikesyen) closing ceremony at a hotel here yesterday.

He noted that most Sarawakians are either well-versed in Iban or at least understand the language.

“If you have heard the people here, most of us can speak Iban, it is something unbecoming if you live here and you cannot speak Iban, at least a little bit or you can understand what the Ibans are talking about, and those in the rural areas, the non-Ibans, speak Iban very well,” he said.

At the same time, he suggested that scholars and experts sit down, discuss and streamline and standardise the Iban language as it has many variations, so that it can be used by all Ibans in Sarawak.

“There are many types of Iban lingo, maybe in Kuching, Samarahan, Sebuyau, Sri Aman and other places the lingo is not the same.

“If you go to the Rajang basin, probably their lingo is also different, in northern Miri it could also be different,” he said.

Sikie also mentioned that the Iban language has been taught in primary schools and even in Form 1 up to Form 5 for a very long time, mostly in the rural areas.

“Iban language is taught mostly in the rural areas, not the cities. Those Ibans who live in the city, they are not so well-versed in Iban language because they mingle with many people of other races and religions, that’s one of the problems with Iban language these days,” he pointed out.

On the development of the Iban language, Sikie encouraged new intakes of Iban students at teacher training colleges (IPG) to take up Iban language as a teaching subject, so that the language could be sustained.

“Nowadays, it seems that not many are interested in teaching the Iban language. I hope by now, there should be quite a number of students taking up this course.

“They should be proud of their own language so they must take this as a major when they go to IPG,” he said.

The workshop was attended by 40 personnel from both the electronic and print media in Kuching from March 6 to 8.

The panel speakers were Dr Lambat Lindong from IPG Batu Lintang, JPNS assistant director Harold Unsie, Ukas head of Training, Quality Management & Research Dr Charlie Dundang, and Upi Mula from JPNS.

Among the distinguished guests were Education, Innovation and Talent Development Deputy Minister Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) director Datu Jack Aman and Ukas director Samuel Simon.