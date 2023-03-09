SMA collaborates with Japan’s ministry for Kuching Smart City initiative

KUCHING (March 9): The Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) and Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) will continue to collaborate under the ASEAN Smart City Network (ASCN) and Smart Japan-ASEAN Mutual Partnership (Smart JAMP) programme to support the Kuching Smart City initiative through experience sharing session and personnel capacity building.

Three high ranking officials from MLIT made a courtesy visit to SMA’s office here yesterday to mark this continuous collaboration, said SMA in a statement today.

Also in attendance were officers from the Sarawak Civil Service Digitalization Unit, Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Ministry of Transport of Sarawak and the Public Works Department of Sarawak.

During the meeting, the attendees were briefed on smart city initiatives in Japan that may be of interest or relevance to Sarawak.

The meeting also discussed further collaboration and way forward following from a study carried out by Japan Telecommunications Engineering and Consulting Service (JTEC) with SMA involving several government agencies in between the year 2021 and 2022 under the Smart JAMP programme.

Consensus from all parties in continued collaboration, information sharing and capacity building leverage the knowledge, expertise and relevant solutions from Japan to enhance the Smart City and Digital Economy initiatives in Sarawak Besides Smart City, new technology areas were also touched on such as Big Data analytics and predictive capabilities, and block chain.

MLIT emphasised on the importance of stakeholders and users engagement even right from the initiation stages of any Smart City initiative to ensure successful implementation.

Using a case study from the Super City project done in Aizuwakamatsu and Toyama City the MLIT explained the importance of public involvement in the implementation of the smart city development projects in Japan as reference for Kuching Smart City development.

Representing SMA General Manager during the meeting was Head of Corporate Services Mohamad Irtidzar Razali.

“SMA welcomed the visit and exchange session and look forward to more collaboration between MLIT on Smart City and relevant digital initiatives,” said Mohamad Irtidzar.

The meeting ended with an exchange of mementos between MLIT and SMA.

Others present were SMA Digital Economy Policy, Planning and Monitoring Division Acting Head Carolineson Nosin and its Digital Economy Project Implementation and Monitoring Unit Senior Project Manager Alexander Chu and, MLIT Global Strategies Counsellor Kakishita Yoshihiro, its International Negotiations, International Policy Division, Policy Bureau Director Iwata Wataru and its International Policy Division, Policy Bureau Chief Officer Tomohiro Kinoshita.