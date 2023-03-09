SMC’s first modern food court to open tomorrow at Jaya Li Hua Market

SIBU (March 9): Sibu Municipal Council’s first modern food court in Jaya Li Hua Market at Jalan Pahlawan here will be soft-opened tomorrow, said Councillor Anna Lau.

Lau, tasked to oversee the market, said the food court will serve a wide variety of mouth-watering Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Dayak dishes.

”There are nine stalls at the foodcourt. Seven will start operating tomorrow (Friday), from 6am to 10pm,” she told reporters today.

”Jaya Li Hua food court operates on a self-service concept, and customers can sit at any table after ordering their food.

“Our target customers are people in Jalan Pahlawan and the surrounding areas, especially parents after dropping off or fetching their children from schools,” she said, adding that security personnel would be stationed at the market at night.

One of the hawkers, Nelson, 30, who prepares Japanese dishes, said he was inspired to start a Japanese food business during the Covid-19 pandemic’s Movement Control Order (MCO).

He, in fact, had been selling Japanese food since then via food delivery service.

“After garnering enough confidence, I am renting a stall at this market,” he said when met here today.

Nelson hoped that the food court’s soft opening would entice more customers to come and enjoy his food.

For the record, work to redevelop Jaya Li Hua food court started last year.