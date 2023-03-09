Stage 3 colorectal cancer still treatable, says SGH surgeon

KUCHING (March 9): Patients coming in with Stage 3 colorectal cancer can still be treated, while early detection can save more lives, said Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) consultant colorectal surgeon Dr Kenneth Voon Kher Ti.

He said that Stage 3 patients make up the majority of colorectal cancer cases, and the hospital will aim to treat and cure the patients as much as possible.

“We get 300 to 350 cases a year being diagnosed with colorectal cancer at government hospitals all over the state. This is for 2022. This is only at government hospitals and I’m sure at private hospitals there are many more cases.

“The number of cases between male and female is equal. Almost 70 per cent in stage 3 and 4, and 30 per cent in stage 1 and 2,” he said when met after the launching of the Colorectal Awareness Month at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) yesterday.

He explained that if the cases are diagnosed in other hospitals like in Sibu, Miri, Bintulu and Sarikei, and they are in the early stages or the complexity is suitable for the specialist there to handle, the treatment will be done there. If it is more complex or in the later stages, the cases will be referred to Sibu Hospital or SGH, he added.

For those in the northern zone like Miri, Limbang and Lawas, the surgeon will be flown in to those hospitals to perform the surgery, said Dr Voon.

He said that SGH alone has 150 patients a year, with the operation done on three to four cases a week, which shows that the colorectal cancer cases are quite significant.

Earlier, Unimas senior lecturer and consultant colorectal surgeon Assoc Prof Dr Aini Fahriza Ibrahim said colorectal cancer is a significant health concern, not just in Sarawak, but throughout Malaysia and the world.

According to recent studies, it is the second most common cancer in Malaysia and the third most common cause of cancer-related deaths, she said.

“The good news is that early detection can greatly increase the chances of successful treatment and recovery.”

At the same time, she stressed the importance of early detection as routine screening is essential for early detection, which greatly improves the chances of successful treatment and recovery.

“It is our collective responsibility to educate the public about the importance of early detection and to remove barriers to access. We must work together to ensure that everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic status or location, has access to routine screening and care.”

The event was launched by Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, who represented Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Meanwhile, Wee said that the event aims to raise awareness that colorectal cancer is the third most common type of cancer worldwide, after breast and lung cancer.

“Regular screening is crucial in detecting cancer early and increasing the chances of a full recovery. If you have any symptoms or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to the Colorectal Unit at Sarawak General Hospital.”

He called on the community to come together and support one another in the fight against colorectal cancer.

The two-day awareness campaign held at the hospital grounds until today includes a Blue-Ribbon mini booth, he said.

“We thus encourage everyone to come and learn more about colorectal cancer and how to detect it early.”

Aside from that, there will be a Stoma Workshop at Dewan Pesona at the hospital on March 17 and also the first Sarawak Ostomy Update 2023, which will take place at the CRC Auditorium at SGH for the public to learn more, said Wee.

Present were SGH director Dr Ngian Hie Ung and SGH head of General Surgery Department Dr Siow Sze Li.