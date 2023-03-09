State Energy and Environmental Sustainability Ministry meets with federal counterpart

KUCHING (March 9): The Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability (MEESty) Sarawak met with the federal Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) on Wednesday.

A press release from Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni said the meeting was to discuss matters related to both ministries.

He said the meeting was important to ensure that the two ministries can work together to create a good working relationship and synergy between them in future.

The meeting was held at Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad’s office in Putrajaya.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii, Sarawak Attorney-General Dato Sri Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid, and Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability permanent secretary Abang Ahmad Abang Morni.