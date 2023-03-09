S’wak boxers aim to top National Junior C’ships

KUCHING (March 9): The Sarawak contingent have set the target of finishing as overall champions of the National Youth Boxing Championships which commenced on Tuesday and will end on Saturday at the Kubah Ria complex, Petra Jaya.

A total of 30 events are contested according to age categories (13 to 18).

Sarawak has fielded 78 boxers in the tournament being hosted by Sarawak for the first time in history.

The state junior boxers are from Limbang, Sibu, Kapit, Sri Aman, Serian, Asajaya and Samarahan.

“I hope that the boxers can repeat the excellent achievement in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan recently and our target is certainly to win the overall champions title,” said Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) president Dato Rahman Lariwoo.

“There are two special trophies to be awarded to the best boxer and best potential boxer,” he added as he pointed to the prizes awaiting event winners.

Saba is looking at the championships as a platform for its younger boxers to improve and reach higher heights in boxing.

“I believe we have good boxers and, hopefully, in the near future we can produce another Sapok Biki,” Rahman said.