Transportation company staff member in Sibu charged with five counts of CBT involving RM2,106.59

SIBU (March 9): A 28-year-old man was brought to the Magistrates’ Court here today to face five counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM2,106.59 in February this year.

However, no plea was taken from the accused George Forman Jirau, as the Sessions Court judge was absent.

George was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code which provides for an imprisonment of between one year and 14 years and with whipping and shall also be liable to fine, upon conviction.

According to the charge sheet, George who is an employee of a transportation company entrusted with a fuel card, is accused of committing the act involving RM510.35 on Feb 18; RM258.47 on Feb 19; RM537.50 on Feb 20; RM521.85 and RM278.42 on Feb 21 using the card at different petrol stations.

Magistrate Flavian Edward Henry allowed the accused to be released on RM7,000 bail with two local sureties and fixed March 20 for further mention of the case in the Sessions Court.